Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 78.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after acquiring an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $221.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.