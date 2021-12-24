Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLLV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

