Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.