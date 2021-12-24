Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

