Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,801 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $374.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $381.12. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.