Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.00 million, a PE ratio of 112.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

