Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.43

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $18.67. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 246 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

