Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,035 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,198. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.