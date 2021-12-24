Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after purchasing an additional 145,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

