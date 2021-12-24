Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $8,835,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE PEAK opened at $35.19 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

