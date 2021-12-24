Amalgamated Bank Has $5.15 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,058.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

BLD opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $178.03 and a 1-year high of $284.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.01.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

