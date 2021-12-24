Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,546 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 316,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,053 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

