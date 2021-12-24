Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,756 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THC stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.