Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $139.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.