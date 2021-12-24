American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Purchases 600 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

