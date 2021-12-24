American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $62,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 41.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.23 and its 200-day moving average is $172.17. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

