AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 5,075 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $59,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.74. 1,342,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

