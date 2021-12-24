AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys 57,162 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,162 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $43,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.43.

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.29. 391,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,770. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average is $418.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.47 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

