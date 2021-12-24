AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,599 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.5% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Mastercard worth $204,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.58. 2,626,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.22. The company has a market cap of $354.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

