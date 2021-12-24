AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $92.71 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 132,022 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $92,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.19. 3,140,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

