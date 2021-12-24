AMG National Trust Bank Has $20.02 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,004 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

