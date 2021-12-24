Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Amgen worth $72,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 34.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.79. 1,668,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,929. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.