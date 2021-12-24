Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 184,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,838. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.