Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 35,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.07. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Loop Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,434,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 182,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

