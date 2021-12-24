Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.58). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $13.75. 215,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,196. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 131.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

