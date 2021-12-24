Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report $178.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 180,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

