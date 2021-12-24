Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.07.

EDR traded up 1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting 33.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,631,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,493. The business has a 50-day moving average of 28.16 and a 200-day moving average of 26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 33.75.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

