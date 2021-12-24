Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $472.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $476.50 million and the lowest is $468.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $422.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 313,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,604. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

