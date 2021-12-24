Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 365,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,207. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.