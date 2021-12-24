Analysts Expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.97 Million

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report $142.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.30 million and the highest is $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $533.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.64 million to $547.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $706.01 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $748.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 838,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,617. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.46.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.