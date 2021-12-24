Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report sales of $140,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:MOTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 631,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

