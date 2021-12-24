Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post $0.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,713. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $491.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

