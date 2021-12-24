Analysts Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

GE stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.91. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.20 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

