Analysts Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) PT at $36.33

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,263,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,680. The stock has a market cap of $733.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.33. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

