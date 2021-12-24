Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $167.57

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.57.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $123.33 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 80,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

