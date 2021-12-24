Analyzing Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and Sio Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sio Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 515.00%. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 445.77%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Sio Gene Therapies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Sio Gene Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 89.02 -$51.85 million ($0.78) -0.71 Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$32.42 million ($0.70) -2.03

Sio Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agile Therapeutics. Sio Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics -2,072.43% -231.16% -124.89% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -52.75% -48.07%

Summary

Sio Gene Therapies beats Agile Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

