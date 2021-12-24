Analyzing Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) & Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and Katy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfa Laval AB (publ) 1 5 2 0 2.13 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $370.00, indicating a potential upside of 832.46%. Given Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alfa Laval AB (publ) is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfa Laval AB (publ) 9.71% 13.12% 6.27% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alfa Laval AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alfa Laval AB (publ) and Katy Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfa Laval AB (publ) $4.52 billion 3.68 $387.28 million $1.08 36.74 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alfa Laval AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

Alfa Laval AB (publ) beats Katy Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers. The Food & Water segment is consist of decanters, food heat transfer, food systems, hygienic fluid handling and high speed separators. The Marine segment represents boiler and gas systems, marine separation and heat transfer equipment, and pumping systems. The Operation & Other segment covers the procurement, production and logistics as well as corporate overhead and non-core businesses. The company was founded by Gustaf de Laval and Oscar Lamm in 1883 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

