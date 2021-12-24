Analyzing CannaPharmaRX (CPMD) & Its Peers

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS: CPMD) is one of 909 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CannaPharmaRX to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CannaPharmaRX N/A -$19.89 million -0.04 CannaPharmaRX Competitors $1.69 billion $121.72 million 0.14

CannaPharmaRX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CannaPharmaRX. CannaPharmaRX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CannaPharmaRX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -149.46% CannaPharmaRX Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CannaPharmaRX and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX Competitors 5269 19435 41824 798 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 76.76%. Given CannaPharmaRX’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CannaPharmaRX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannaPharmaRX peers beat CannaPharmaRX on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRx, Inc. engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

