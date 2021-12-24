Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVXL. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,941. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

