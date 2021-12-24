Anyswap Price Tops $20.96 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $390.71 million and $29.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $20.96 or 0.00040961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00057537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.90 or 0.07958730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,083.86 or 0.99821321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00054624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00072961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

