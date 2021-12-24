Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

AAPL stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.02. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

