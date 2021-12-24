Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.31). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. 640,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.94. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

