APY.Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $557,903.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.28 million and $557,903.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,001,624 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

