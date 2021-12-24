Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $4.10 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $394,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

