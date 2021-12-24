Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.82

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.34. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5,442 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
