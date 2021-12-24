Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.82

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.34. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5,442 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

