Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,276 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 125.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

