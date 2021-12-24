Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises about 2.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $32.04 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

