ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Tops $11.45 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. ARMOR has a market cap of $11.45 million and $184,159.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00057410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.28 or 0.07990212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,202.05 or 1.00143836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00072976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007282 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

