Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Declares Annual Dividend of $2.67

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.674 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAT opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

