Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 20,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
